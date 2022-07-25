Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) to new highs

On July 22, 2022, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) opened at $2.10, lower -9.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.905 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Price fluctuations for INO have ranged from $1.38 to $9.96 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -45.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.60% at the time writing. With a float of $213.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.94 million.

The firm has a total of 317 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -166.56, operating margin of -17535.79, and the pretax margin is -17085.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 4,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 75,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 9,000 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $17,550. This insider now owns 892,625 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.34) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -17109.87 while generating a return on equity of -70.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.80% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 277.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., INO], we can find that recorded value of 6.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8573, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0821. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0517. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1933. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6217.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

There are currently 229,041K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 444.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,770 K according to its annual income of -303,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 200 K and its income totaled -76,910 K.