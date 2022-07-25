Search
Sana Meer
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.27%

Analyst Insights

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $7.16, down -8.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.54 before settling in for the closing price of $7.18. Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has traded in a range of $5.87-$14.28.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.30%. With a float of $135.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.71%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 111.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.99 in the near term. At $7.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.14. The third support level lies at $5.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.14 billion has total of 169,081K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,370 K in contrast with the sum of -226,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,650 K and last quarter income was -20,630 K.

