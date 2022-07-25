Search
Lilium N.V. (LILM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 60 K

A new trading day began on July 22, 2022, with Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock priced at $2.86, down -8.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.935 and dropped to $2.67 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. LILM’s price has ranged from $2.16 to $11.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.10%. With a float of $182.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lilium N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.85. Second resistance stands at $3.02. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.32.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 756.01 million, the company has a total of 285,283K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -486,290 K.

A major move is in the offing as Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) market cap hits 4.07 billion

Steve Mayer -
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.09, plunging -4.80% from the previous trading...
Read more

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.74% last month.

Shaun Noe -
July 22, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) trading session started at the price of $9.90, that was -5.99% drop from the session...
Read more

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) last year’s performance of -74.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On July 22, 2022, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) opened at $3.98, lower -7.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

