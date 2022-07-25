Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 20 Days SMA touches 1.93%: The odds favor the bear

July 22, 2022, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) trading session started at the price of $55.70, that was -4.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.055 and dropped to $54.36 before settling in for the closing price of $57.17. A 52-week range for LOGI has been $49.70 – $122.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 19.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.40%. With a float of $165.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.23, operating margin of +14.09, and the pretax margin is +14.15.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Logitech International S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Logitech International S.A. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 613,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $61.36, taking the stock ownership to the 12,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,320 for $74.24, making the entire transaction worth $97,997. This insider now owns 18,709 shares in total.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.76 while generating a return on equity of 27.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Looking closely at Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.54. However, in the short run, Logitech International S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.73. Second resistance stands at $56.74. The third major resistance level sits at $57.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.34.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Key Stats

There are 166,980K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.26 billion. As of now, sales total 5,481 M while income totals 644,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,230 M while its last quarter net income were 108,210 K.