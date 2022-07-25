QuantumScape Corporation (QS) posted a 10.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $12.06, down -8.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.09 and dropped to $10.84 before settling in for the closing price of $12.05. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has traded in a range of $8.22-$43.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.30%. With a float of $273.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 570 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 653,724. In this transaction Director of this company sold 61,874 shares at a rate of $10.57, taking the stock ownership to the 314,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 36,133 for $10.06, making the entire transaction worth $363,520. This insider now owns 475,958 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 48.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Looking closely at QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.63. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.81. Second resistance stands at $12.57. The third major resistance level sits at $13.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.31.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.60 billion has total of 429,839K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -45,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -90,352 K.