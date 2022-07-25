Search
Recent developments with Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.04 cents.

Company News

July 22, 2022, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) trading session started at the price of $3.51, that was -7.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.56 and dropped to $3.23 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. A 52-week range for UEC has been $1.94 – $6.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.80%. With a float of $277.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 47 workers is very important to gauge.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Uranium Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 74,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $2.29, making the entire transaction worth $45,700. This insider now owns 488,158 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

The latest stats from [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.08 million was inferior to 13.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. The third support level lies at $2.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are 286,287K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 939.38 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -14,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,890 K while its last quarter net income were 7,340 K.

