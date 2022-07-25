Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) plunged -7.21 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Search
On July 22, 2022, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) opened at $12.56, lower -7.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.63 and dropped to $11.23 before settling in for the closing price of $12.48. Price fluctuations for SRG have ranged from $4.90 to $17.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -14.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.80% at the time writing. With a float of $23.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.69, operating margin of -48.70, and the pretax margin is -33.30.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seritage Growth Properties is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -24.17 while generating a return on equity of -4.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81

Technical Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Seritage Growth Properties’s (SRG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 243.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.40 in the near term. At $13.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.60.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Key Stats

There are currently 43,632K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 483.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,680 K according to its annual income of -28,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,910 K and its income totaled -52,210 K.

