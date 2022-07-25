SI (Silvergate Capital Corporation) dropped -7.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $96.82, plunging -7.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.095 and dropped to $84.60 before settling in for the closing price of $93.54. Within the past 52 weeks, SI’s price has moved between $50.65 and $239.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.50%. With a float of $30.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.22 million.

The firm has a total of 279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 77.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +44.71 while generating a return on equity of 8.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Silvergate Capital Corporation, SI], we can find that recorded value of 2.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.94.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.89. The third major resistance level sits at $106.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.21.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.64 billion based on 31,624K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 175,650 K and income totals 78,530 K. The company made 60,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.