Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.50%

On July 22, 2022, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $1.62, lower -9.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Price fluctuations for SKLZ have ranged from $1.15 to $15.74 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.50% at the time writing. With a float of $286.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 650 workers is very important to gauge.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 227,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.27, taking the stock ownership to the 291,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 101,215 for $2.46, making the entire transaction worth $248,989. This insider now owns 133,109 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

The latest stats from [Skillz Inc., SKLZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.78 million was inferior to 12.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5484, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9104. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3633. The third support level lies at $1.2567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 409,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 577.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 384,090 K according to its annual income of -181,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,440 K and its income totaled -148,110 K.