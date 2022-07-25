Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -60.91% last month.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $3.54, down -15.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.15 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. Over the past 52 weeks, STAF has traded in a range of $3.33-$31.40.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 118.80%. With a float of $0.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.73, operating margin of -2.12, and the pretax margin is +3.94.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 5,352. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 2,167 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 118,086 shares.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 223.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s (STAF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 52.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 42218.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s (STAF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.83 in the near term. At $4.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. The third support level lies at $1.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.55 million has total of 1,762K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 197,770 K in contrast with the sum of 8,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,893 K and last quarter income was -2,324 K.