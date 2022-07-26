2.49% percent quarterly performance for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on July 25, 2022, with Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) stock priced at $17.19, up 4.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.885 and dropped to $17.01 before settling in for the closing price of $16.89. CVE’s price has ranged from $7.20 to $24.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.00%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.99 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5938 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.38, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +2.71.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Looking closely at Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE), its last 5-days average volume was 7.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.88. However, in the short run, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.05. Second resistance stands at $18.40. The third major resistance level sits at $18.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.80 billion, the company has a total of 1,949,518K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,988 M while annual income is 468,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,790 M while its latest quarter income was 1,283 M.