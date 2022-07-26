$2.60M in average volume shows that MP Materials Corp. (MP) is heading in the right direction

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) on July 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.54, soaring 9.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.5102 and dropped to $29.445 before settling in for the closing price of $28.46. Within the past 52 weeks, MP’s price has moved between $27.48 and $60.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 359.70%. With a float of $144.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 365 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 997,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $33.25, taking the stock ownership to the 146,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 31,129 for $40.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,266,512. This insider now owns 1,322,792 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 24.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Looking closely at MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.55. However, in the short run, MP Materials Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.97. Second resistance stands at $32.77. The third major resistance level sits at $34.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.84.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.77 billion based on 177,527K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 331,950 K and income totals 135,040 K. The company made 166,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 85,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.