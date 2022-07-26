Search
-23.57% percent quarterly performance for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 25, 2022, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) opened at $14.82, higher 1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $14.515 before settling in for the closing price of $14.65. Price fluctuations for PK have ranged from $12.90 to $21.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -13.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.10% at the time writing. With a float of $230.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.96, operating margin of -12.11, and the pretax margin is -33.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 151,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $15.12, taking the stock ownership to the 96,637 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $15.34, making the entire transaction worth $76,702. This insider now owns 36,604 shares in total.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -33.70 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Looking closely at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.06. However, in the short run, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.08. Second resistance stands at $15.30. The third major resistance level sits at $15.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Key Stats

There are currently 233,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,362 M according to its annual income of -459,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 479,000 K and its income totaled -57,000 K.

