$5.47M in average volume shows that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is heading in the right direction

On July 25, 2022, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) opened at $8.56, higher 2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.675 and dropped to $8.4801 before settling in for the closing price of $8.40. Price fluctuations for DB have ranged from $7.54 to $16.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 83000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 34.02%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.95 while generating a return on equity of 3.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.01% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, DB], we can find that recorded value of 6.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 17.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.77. The third major resistance level sits at $8.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

There are currently 2,066,770K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,906 M according to its annual income of 2,900 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,891 M and its income totaled 1,213 M.