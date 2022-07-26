$73.13K in average volume shows that Koss Corporation (KOSS) is heading in the right direction

July 25, 2022, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) trading session started at the price of $7.81, that was 42.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.86 and dropped to $7.67 before settling in for the closing price of $7.85. A 52-week range for KOSS has been $5.00 – $22.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 181.40%. With a float of $4.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.44, operating margin of -2.00, and the pretax margin is +2.55.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Koss Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Koss Corporation is 10.80%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 20,783. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,847 shares at a rate of $7.30, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director bought 17,153 for $6.96, making the entire transaction worth $119,385. This insider now owns 17,153 shares in total.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.53 while generating a return on equity of 2.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 181.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Koss Corporation (KOSS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12

Technical Analysis of Koss Corporation (KOSS)

Looking closely at Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Koss Corporation’s (KOSS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.83. However, in the short run, Koss Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.48. Second resistance stands at $15.77. The third major resistance level sits at $18.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.10.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Key Stats

There are 9,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 103.49 million. As of now, sales total 19,550 K while income totals 490 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,630 K while its last quarter net income were 400 K.