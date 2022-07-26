$794.70K in average volume shows that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is heading in the right direction

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) kicked off on July 25, 2022, at the price of $0.93, down -8.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9399 and dropped to $0.73 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has traded in a range of $0.59-$14.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -217.20%. With a float of $112.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 21.82%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -217.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9655, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2029. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9426 in the near term. At $1.0462, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7327, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6264. The third support level lies at $0.5228 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 273.51 million has total of 285,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 875,220 K in contrast with the sum of -81,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 182,010 K and last quarter income was -17,260 K.