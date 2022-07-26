A major move is in the offing as American Express Company (AXP) market cap hits 113.67 billion

July 25, 2022, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) trading session started at the price of $154.25, that was 0.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.78 and dropped to $151.2134 before settling in for the closing price of $153.01. A 52-week range for AXP has been $134.12 – $199.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 166.10%. With a float of $747.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $752.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.30, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Express Company stocks. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 667,355. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,005 shares at a rate of $166.63, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 48,160 for $178.38, making the entire transaction worth $8,590,632. This insider now owns 31,285 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.44) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Express Company (AXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Looking closely at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.04.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.76. However, in the short run, American Express Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $155.31. Second resistance stands at $156.83. The third major resistance level sits at $158.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $148.18.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

There are 753,060K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 113.67 billion. As of now, sales total 43,663 M while income totals 8,060 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,056 M while its last quarter net income were 2,099 M.