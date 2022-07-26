Search
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,326 M

A new trading day began on July 25, 2022, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) stock priced at $40.15, down -4.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.18 and dropped to $38.02 before settling in for the closing price of $40.28. AEM’s price has ranged from $39.90 to $67.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.40%. With a float of $454.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6810 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.60, operating margin of +26.87, and the pretax margin is +23.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.39% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 137.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.74 in the near term. At $41.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.00 billion, the company has a total of 454,904K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,824 M while annual income is 543,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,326 M while its latest quarter income was 109,750 K.

