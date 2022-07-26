Search
Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) average volume reaches $11.21M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on July 25, 2022, at the price of $0.42, down -5.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4294 and dropped to $0.396 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has traded in a range of $0.30-$3.35.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 168.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $179.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

The firm has a total of 426 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 1,653. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,567 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 43,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 7,656 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $16,619. This insider now owns 217,263 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], we can find that recorded value of 3.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 205.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3884, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6444. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4223. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4425. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4557. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3889, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3757. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3555.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 76.90 million has total of 183,533K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,580 K in contrast with the sum of -282,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 61,700 K and last quarter income was -62,420 K.

