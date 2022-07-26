Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) 20 Days SMA touches 3.92%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on July 25, 2022, with Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) stock priced at $9.54, up 0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.72 and dropped to $9.52 before settling in for the closing price of $9.47. ASTL’s price has ranged from $7.75 to $13.65 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 953.70%. With a float of $135.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2696 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.77, operating margin of +37.07, and the pretax margin is +30.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Algoma Steel Group Inc. is 15.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 97.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 953.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 4.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.68 in the near term. At $9.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.28.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.42 billion, the company has a total of 147,958K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,036 M while annual income is 684,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,389 M while its latest quarter income was 359,020 K.