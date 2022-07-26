Search
Sana Meer
Can Ford Motor Company’s (F) hike of 7.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) kicked off on July 25, 2022, at the price of $12.85, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.99 and dropped to $12.60 before settling in for the closing price of $12.82. Over the past 52 weeks, F has traded in a range of $10.61-$25.87.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.60%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.01 billion.

In an organization with 183000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 321,340. In this transaction President, Ford Blue of this company sold 25,892 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 511,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,165,600. This insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ford Motor Company’s (F) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 53.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 80.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 29.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.70. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.02. Second resistance stands at $13.20. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.42. The third support level lies at $12.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.34 billion has total of 4,019,765K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 136,341 M in contrast with the sum of 17,937 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,476 M and last quarter income was -3,110 M.

