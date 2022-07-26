Search
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -17.71%

Company News

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) kicked off on July 25, 2022, at the price of $0.32, down -9.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3349 and dropped to $0.2978 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, CRXT has traded in a range of $0.33-$31.24.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -251.70%.

In an organization with 16 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -284.67, and the pretax margin is -291.02.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.30%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -291.02 while generating a return on equity of -332.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 234.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4059, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9509. However, in the short run, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3263. Second resistance stands at $0.3492. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3634. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2892, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2750. The third support level lies at $0.2521 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.44 million has total of 52,021K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,960 K in contrast with the sum of -40,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,010 K and last quarter income was -14,870 K.

