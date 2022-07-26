Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) last year’s performance of -89.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) kicked off on July 25, 2022, at the price of $0.39, down -8.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has traded in a range of $0.31-$4.93.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.50%. With a float of $6.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.44 million.

The firm has a total of 80 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 31.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., VINO], we can find that recorded value of 2.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7516, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9486. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3808. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4054. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4208. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3408, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3254. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3008.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.68 million has total of 13,183K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,920 K in contrast with the sum of -2,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 430 K and last quarter income was -2,200 K.