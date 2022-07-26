GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) volume exceeds 206.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) kicked off on July 25, 2022, at the price of $1.11, up 150.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.86 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has traded in a range of $0.55-$7.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.40%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Looking closely at GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX), its last 5-days average volume was 43.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 384.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 247.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1951, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2707. However, in the short run, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9633. Second resistance stands at $2.3367. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2633.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.78 million has total of 9,517K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 390 K in contrast with the sum of -18,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80 K and last quarter income was -2,430 K.