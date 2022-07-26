Last month’s performance of 10.96% for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on July 25, 2022, with Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) stock priced at $17.85, up 2.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.03 and dropped to $17.705 before settling in for the closing price of $17.65. KMI’s price has ranged from $15.01 to $20.20 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 4.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.60%. With a float of $1.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.27 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10529 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.30, operating margin of +30.14, and the pretax margin is +12.66.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 72,279. In this transaction VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) of this company sold 3,600 shares at a rate of $20.08, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) sold 2,000 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $40,165. This insider now owns 202,105 shares in total.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.10 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.64% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) saw its 5-day average volume 15.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 17.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.13 in the near term. At $18.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.59. The third support level lies at $17.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.88 billion, the company has a total of 2,267,473K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,610 M while annual income is 1,784 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,293 M while its latest quarter income was 667,000 K.