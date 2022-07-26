Search
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 4.13% for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is certainly impressive

Company News

On July 25, 2022, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) opened at $79.65, higher 0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.98 and dropped to $78.78 before settling in for the closing price of $79.23. Price fluctuations for ATVI have ranged from $56.40 to $91.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $775.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $780.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.60, operating margin of +37.90, and the pretax margin is +35.94.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Activision Blizzard Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 255,495. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,295 shares at a rate of $77.54, taking the stock ownership to the 196,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,812 for $78.68, making the entire transaction worth $850,639. This insider now owns 62,272 shares in total.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.7) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +30.66 while generating a return on equity of 16.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.19% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s (ATVI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 13.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.16 in the near term. At $80.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.27. The third support level lies at $77.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Key Stats

There are currently 781,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,803 M according to its annual income of 2,699 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,768 M and its income totaled 395,000 K.

