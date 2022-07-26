Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ING Groep N.V. (ING) to new highs

On July 25, 2022, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) opened at $9.51, higher 3.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.62 and dropped to $9.435 before settling in for the closing price of $9.21. Price fluctuations for ING have ranged from $8.57 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.70% at the time writing. With a float of $3.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

The firm has a total of 57000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ING Groep N.V., ING], we can find that recorded value of 4.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 34.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.72. The third major resistance level sits at $9.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.26.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

There are currently 3,900,669K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,119 M according to its annual income of 7,041 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,329 M and its income totaled 480,300 K.