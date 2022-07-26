LUV (Southwest Airlines Co.) climbed 0.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 25, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) trading session started at the price of $40.27, that was 0.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.67 and dropped to $39.66 before settling in for the closing price of $40.24. A 52-week range for LUV has been $34.36 – $56.33.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 129.50%. With a float of $590.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.00 million.

The firm has a total of 58865 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of -7.82, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southwest Airlines Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 105,098. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $45.70, taking the stock ownership to the 23,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 540 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $23,697. This insider now owns 24,442 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV], we can find that recorded value of 5.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 39.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.33. The third major resistance level sits at $41.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.95.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are 592,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.47 billion. As of now, sales total 15,790 M while income totals 977,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,694 M while its last quarter net income were -278,000 K.