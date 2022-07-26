Micron Technology Inc. (MU) volume exceeds 14.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 25, 2022, with Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock priced at $61.35, down -1.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.83 and dropped to $59.70 before settling in for the closing price of $61.29. MU’s price has ranged from $51.40 to $98.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 17.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.20%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.52, operating margin of +24.69, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 425,600. In this transaction SVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 5,600 shares at a rate of $76.00, taking the stock ownership to the 89,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 266 for $96.17, making the entire transaction worth $25,581. This insider now owns 10,688 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.52% during the next five years compared to 84.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Micron Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Looking closely at Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days average volume was 16.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 20.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.83. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.42. Second resistance stands at $62.69. The third major resistance level sits at $63.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.16.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 68.90 billion, the company has a total of 1,103,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,705 M while annual income is 5,861 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,642 M while its latest quarter income was 2,626 M.