No matter how cynical the overall market is American International Group Inc. (AIG) performance over the last week is recorded 4.33%

Markets

On July 25, 2022, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) opened at $51.77, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.43 and dropped to $51.38 before settling in for the closing price of $51.33. Price fluctuations for AIG have ranged from $46.18 to $65.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 257.40% at the time writing. With a float of $791.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $816.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36600 employees.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 473,108. In this transaction EVP and Chief Info. Officer of this company sold 7,646 shares at a rate of $61.88, taking the stock ownership to the 7,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs sold 7,000 for $58.17, making the entire transaction worth $407,191. This insider now owns 29,077 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.51% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.53 in the near term. At $53.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.43.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are currently 792,192K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,057 M according to its annual income of 9,388 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,808 M and its income totaled 4,260 M.

