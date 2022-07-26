Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) performance over the last week is recorded 0.87%

Top Picks

A new trading day began on July 25, 2022, with Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock priced at $31.33, up 0.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.51 and dropped to $30.72 before settling in for the closing price of $31.35. DAL’s price has ranged from $28.09 to $46.27 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.20%. With a float of $635.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 83000 employees.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 293,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 43,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s EVP & Chief People Officer sold 7,704 for $41.48, making the entire transaction worth $319,562. This insider now owns 113,153 shares in total.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.31% during the next five years compared to -39.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Delta Air Lines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) saw its 5-day average volume 12.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.71 in the near term. At $32.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.13.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.53 billion, the company has a total of 641,076K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,899 M while annual income is 280,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,348 M while its latest quarter income was -940,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

4.88% percent quarterly performance for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) on July 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.18, soaring 7.10% from the previous trading...
Read more

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is 3.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
July 25, 2022, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) trading session started at the price of $21.33, that was 1.31% jump from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) performance over the last week is recorded 11.08%

Sana Meer -
On July 25, 2022, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) opened at $4.51, lower -2.46% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.