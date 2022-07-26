Search
Sana Meer
Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) with a beta value of 2.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On July 25, 2022, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) opened at $23.71, lower -0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.96 and dropped to $22.80 before settling in for the closing price of $23.54. Price fluctuations for JWN have ranged from $18.65 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 125.00% at the time writing. With a float of $113.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +3.33, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nordstrom Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 328,792. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 13,333 shares at a rate of $24.66, taking the stock ownership to the 93,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 13,333 for $24.20, making the entire transaction worth $322,713. This insider now owns 106,804 shares in total.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.02) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +1.20 while generating a return on equity of 40.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.48% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Looking closely at Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN), its last 5-days average volume was 5.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.84. However, in the short run, Nordstrom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.05. Second resistance stands at $24.58. The third major resistance level sits at $25.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.73.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Key Stats

There are currently 160,579K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,789 M according to its annual income of 178,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,569 M and its income totaled 20,000 K.

