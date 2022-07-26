QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) kicked off at the price of $153.25: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On July 25, 2022, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened at $152.80, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.04 and dropped to $151.671 before settling in for the closing price of $153.70. Price fluctuations for QCOM have ranged from $118.22 to $193.58 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +29.16, and the pretax margin is +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 197,654. In this transaction SVP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 1,521 shares at a rate of $129.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,600 for $145.04, making the entire transaction worth $232,064. This insider now owns 855 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.91) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.01% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Looking closely at QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), its last 5-days average volume was 7.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.28.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 66.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.96. However, in the short run, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $154.30. Second resistance stands at $155.36. The third major resistance level sits at $156.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $149.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,120,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 174.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,566 M according to its annual income of 9,043 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,164 M and its income totaled 2,934 M.