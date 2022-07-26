United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.14 million

A new trading day began on July 25, 2022, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock priced at $36.03, up 0.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.41 and dropped to $35.19 before settling in for the closing price of $36.33. UAL’s price has ranged from $30.54 to $54.52 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.90%. With a float of $325.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.07, operating margin of -17.82, and the pretax margin is -10.38.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 513,667. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company sold 13,939 shares at a rate of $36.85, taking the stock ownership to the 13,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $37.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,884,465. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$4.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Looking closely at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL), its last 5-days average volume was 15.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.89. However, in the short run, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.77. Second resistance stands at $37.20. The third major resistance level sits at $37.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.33.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.24 billion, the company has a total of 326,729K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,634 M while annual income is -1,964 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,566 M while its latest quarter income was -1,377 M.