VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) 20 Days SMA touches -13.04%: The odds favor the bear

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) on July 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.05, soaring 9.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.465 and dropped to $4.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. Within the past 52 weeks, EGY’s price has moved between $2.06 and $8.77.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 27.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 267.00%. With a float of $56.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 117 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 46.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 34,980. In this transaction CAO & Controller of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $5.83, taking the stock ownership to the 66,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $193,550. This insider now owns 332,559 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.6 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.61 in the near term. At $5.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.62.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 331.46 million based on 58,902K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 199,080 K and income totals 81,840 K. The company made 68,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.