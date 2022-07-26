Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) volume exceeds 4.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 25, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $15.55, higher 0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.57 and dropped to $15.425 before settling in for the closing price of $15.42. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $14.42 to $19.05 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.90%. With a float of $2.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.87 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 96941 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The latest stats from [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.83 million was inferior to 6.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 35.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.66. The third major resistance level sits at $15.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.32.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,812,826K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,987 M according to its annual income of 2,427 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.