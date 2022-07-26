Wingstop Inc. (WING) posted a 2.81% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) kicked off on July 25, 2022, at the price of $104.86, down -5.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.35 and dropped to $98.535 before settling in for the closing price of $104.50. Over the past 52 weeks, WING has traded in a range of $67.67-$181.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 22.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.20%. With a float of $29.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 890 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.86, operating margin of +24.87, and the pretax margin is +20.85.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 15,458. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 208 shares at a rate of $74.32, taking the stock ownership to the 5,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 66 for $136.24, making the entire transaction worth $8,992. This insider now owns 1,908 shares in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 24.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 865.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Looking closely at Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.25.

During the past 100 days, Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) raw stochastic average was set at 38.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.82. However, in the short run, Wingstop Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $103.56. Second resistance stands at $107.86. The third major resistance level sits at $110.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $89.93.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.03 billion has total of 29,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 282,500 K in contrast with the sum of 42,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 76,210 K and last quarter income was 8,680 K.