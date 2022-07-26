Search
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) volume exceeds 2.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) on July 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.95, soaring 7.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.9412 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Within the past 52 weeks, YPF’s price has moved between $2.82 and $5.86.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 43.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 100.40%. With a float of $193.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.01 million.

In an organization with 22032 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +2.95.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.39% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 11.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. However, in the short run, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.21. Second resistance stands at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.81.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.27 billion based on 393,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,349 M and income totals 2,700 K. The company made 3,635 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 250,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

