$1.47M in average volume shows that Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is heading in the right direction

On July 26, 2022, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) opened at $53.22, lower -2.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.09 and dropped to $52.43 before settling in for the closing price of $54.09. Price fluctuations for ZION have ranged from $47.92 to $75.44 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 124.50% at the time writing. With a float of $148.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.28 million.

The firm has a total of 9685 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 38,616. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 713 shares at a rate of $54.16, taking the stock ownership to the 19,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President bought 10,000 for $57.03, making the entire transaction worth $570,348. This insider now owns 77,918 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.15) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +37.79 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zions Bancorporation National Association, ZION], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 20.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.75. The third major resistance level sits at $55.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.42.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

There are currently 151,359K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,970 M according to its annual income of 1,129 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 697,000 K and its income totaled 203,000 K.