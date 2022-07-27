$1.77M in average volume shows that Teradyne Inc. (TER) is heading in the right direction

July 26, 2022, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) trading session started at the price of $99.33, that was -1.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.5899 and dropped to $97.55 before settling in for the closing price of $100.10. A 52-week range for TER has been $82.97 – $168.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.00%. With a float of $159.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.37, operating margin of +32.64, and the pretax margin is +31.35.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teradyne Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 281,446. In this transaction President, LitePoint Corp. of this company sold 3,145 shares at a rate of $89.49, taking the stock ownership to the 44,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 420 for $120.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,400. This insider now owns 29,303 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +27.40 while generating a return on equity of 42.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.53% during the next five years compared to 94.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teradyne Inc. (TER) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Looking closely at Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), its last 5-days average volume was 1.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.67.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.77. However, in the short run, Teradyne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.98. Second resistance stands at $101.80. The third major resistance level sits at $103.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.90.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

There are 160,203K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.09 billion. As of now, sales total 3,703 M while income totals 1,015 M. Its latest quarter income was 755,370 K while its last quarter net income were 161,930 K.