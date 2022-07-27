Search
$2.84M in average volume shows that Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On July 26, 2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) opened at $10.31, lower -3.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.40 and dropped to $10.05 before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. Price fluctuations for KD have ranged from $9.10 to $52.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $204.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 4,636,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 380,000 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 22,307,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,301,536 for $13.95, making the entire transaction worth $311,106,427. This insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.17, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.32 in the near term. At $10.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.84. The third support level lies at $9.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

There are currently 224,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,657 M according to its annual income of -2,319 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,431 M and its income totaled -229,000 K.

