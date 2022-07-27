3.46% volatility in The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) last month: This is a red flag warning

July 26, 2022, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) trading session started at the price of $35.12, that was -0.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.295 and dropped to $34.45 before settling in for the closing price of $35.13. A 52-week range for CG has been $30.01 – $60.62.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 31.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 744.50%. With a float of $238.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 77,340,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $38.67, taking the stock ownership to the 29,249,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,700. This insider now owns 41,671,145 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.03% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.74.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are 361,667K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.64 billion. As of now, sales total 8,782 M while income totals 2,975 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,582 M while its last quarter net income were 571,600 K.