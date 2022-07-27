A look at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 26, 2022, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) opened at $0.3607, higher 1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3815 and dropped to $0.3607 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for AGTC have ranged from $0.35 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -59.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $50.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 83 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 322.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5867. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3868 in the near term. At $0.3945, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4076. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3660, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3529. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3452.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

There are currently 50,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 500 K according to its annual income of -57,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -14,294 K.