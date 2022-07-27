A look at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on July 26, 2022, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) stock priced at $0.65, up 6.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.6001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. CNET’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $1.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.50%. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.58%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Looking closely at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 52.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7892. However, in the short run, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7111. Second resistance stands at $0.7855. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8410. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5812, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5257. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4513.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.42 million, the company has a total of 35,428K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,330 K while annual income is -2,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,650 K while its latest quarter income was -720 K.