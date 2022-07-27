Search
A major move is in the offing as Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) market cap hits 67.46 billion

July 26, 2022, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) trading session started at the price of $102.38, that was -2.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.63 and dropped to $101.10 before settling in for the closing price of $104.95. A 52-week range for ABNB has been $86.71 – $212.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 29.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.40%. With a float of $367.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $635.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.71, operating margin of +9.24, and the pretax margin is -5.01.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Airbnb Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 106,980. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $106.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,500 for $92.55, making the entire transaction worth $231,375. This insider now owns 261,203 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -5.88 while generating a return on equity of -9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Looking closely at Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), its last 5-days average volume was 4.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.60.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 16.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.25. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $103.33. Second resistance stands at $104.74. The third major resistance level sits at $105.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.27.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

There are 642,873K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.46 billion. As of now, sales total 5,992 M while income totals -352,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,509 M while its last quarter net income were -18,790 K.

