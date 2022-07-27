Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) market cap hits 23.54 million

Markets

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.03, soaring 32.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, SBFM’s price has moved between $1.03 and $29.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -74.50%.

The firm has a total of 3 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.84, operating margin of -1068.24, and the pretax margin is -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 30,500. In this transaction CFO/Secretary of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 144,465 shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -5444.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 138.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 78.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sunshine Biopharma Inc., SBFM], we can find that recorded value of 7.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 223.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2950, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1769. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1567.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.54 million based on 16,496K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 228 K and income totals -12,436 K. The company made 123 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,236 K in sales during its previous quarter.

