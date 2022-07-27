American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.15%

On July 26, 2022, American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) opened at $65.24, higher 0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.34 and dropped to $65.23 before settling in for the closing price of $65.20. Price fluctuations for ACC have ranged from $48.01 to $65.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.30% at the time writing. With a float of $138.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.24 million.

In an organization with 3006 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.92, operating margin of +17.13, and the pretax margin is +3.68.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,624,370. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,998 shares at a rate of $64.98, taking the stock ownership to the 314,566 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,000 for $64.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,292,800. This insider now owns 346,565 shares in total.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.52 while generating a return on equity of 1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.56% during the next five years compared to -20.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 112.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, American Campus Communities Inc.’s (ACC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.57. However, in the short run, American Campus Communities Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.34. Second resistance stands at $65.39. The third major resistance level sits at $65.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.17. The third support level lies at $65.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Key Stats

There are currently 139,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 942,410 K according to its annual income of 35,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 273,750 K and its income totaled 39,180 K.