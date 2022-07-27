Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is 3.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $25.76, down -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.975 and dropped to $25.45 before settling in for the closing price of $25.99. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has traded in a range of $21.44-$34.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 1.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.90%. With a float of $220.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.40% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

The latest stats from [Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AXTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.81 million was superior to 2.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 59.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.22. The third major resistance level sits at $26.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.17. The third support level lies at $24.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.53 billion has total of 221,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,416 M in contrast with the sum of 263,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,174 M and last quarter income was 41,500 K.