Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.59% last month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) kicked off on July 26, 2022, at the price of $73.01, down -5.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.535 and dropped to $71.63 before settling in for the closing price of $75.84. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has traded in a range of $64.29-$141.97.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.00%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 105000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.32, operating margin of +5.79, and the pretax margin is +5.84.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 3,988. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 56 shares at a rate of $71.22, taking the stock ownership to the 316,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CEO sold 4,388 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $307,173. This insider now owns 315,313 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.73) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.74 while generating a return on equity of 64.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.15 in the near term. At $74.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.49. The third support level lies at $69.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.51 billion has total of 225,168K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,761 M in contrast with the sum of 2,454 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,647 M and last quarter income was 341,000 K.