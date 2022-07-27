Can Cyren Ltd.’s (CYRN) hike of 8.81% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) on July 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.90, soaring 11.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1493 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Within the past 52 weeks, CYRN’s price has moved between $1.51 and $19.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.00%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 166 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.01, operating margin of -69.55, and the pretax margin is -74.32.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cyren Ltd. is 15.80%, while institutional ownership is 28.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 2,929. In this transaction VP Marketing of this company sold 1,510 shares at a rate of $1.94, taking the stock ownership to the 14,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s VP, Global Support Services sold 3,012 for $7.70, making the entire transaction worth $23,192. This insider now owns 482,443 shares in total.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -73.87 while generating a return on equity of -178.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -13.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.91

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

The latest stats from [Cyren Ltd., CYRN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was inferior to 2.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cyren Ltd.’s (CYRN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0200. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7500. The third support level lies at $1.6300 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.46 million based on 5,334K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,190 K and income totals -23,040 K. The company made 7,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.